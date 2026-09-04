Fender needs your help for its new grassroots gig initiative with Music Venue Trust: “Gives fans an opportunity to celebrate the venues that matter”

Fender has teamed up with Music Venue Trust to kickstart a new initiative – and their first move is a call to arms for fans to name their favorite venues.

UK-based charity Music Venue Trust supports grassroots venues, which are the beating heart of the music scene. They are where musicians can get their first gigs and cut their teeth.

As grassroots venues continue to struggle in uncertain times, Fender is now throwing its weight into the cause. Fans have been asked to nominate their favorite venues.

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Winners from England, Scotland, and Wales will be selected based on the volume of nominations, and will be duly kitted out with a feast of Fender-branded gear.

The winning haul includes a Hot Rod Deluxe IV amplifier, an EVH 5150 Iconic Series 40-watt 1x12 combo with EL34s, a Rumble 200 bass amp, and an Acoustic SFX amp for dreadnought and OM players alike.

Finally, a StudioLive SE Digital Console Mixer will also be served up, making for a tidy overhaul of a venue’s backline.

The other nominated venues not so lucky to claim one of the three top spots will be included in a prize draw to win a Fender 75th Anniversary Player II Sparkle Precision Bass. Nominations are open until October 1.

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(Image credit: Fender / Music Venue Trust)

“Grassroots music venues are where it all begins, the stages where artist develop their careers, and the places music fans discover their new favorite acts,” says Liam Cunnah, Executive Vice President, EMEA, Fender.

“Fender has always believed in the power of that connection, and this partnership with Music Venue Trust is our way of putting that belief into action.

“We’re asking fans across the UK to tell us which venues matter most to them, because nobody knows these spaces better than the communities they serve.”

“This partnership with Fender gives music fans an opportunity to celebrate the venues that matter to them, while helping us highlight the extraordinary work these venues do every day to support live music,” adds Denzil Thomas, Partnerships Lead at Music Venue Trust.

In January, a Music Venue Trust study found that more than half of the UK’s grassroots venues failed to make a profit. By its count, 30 venues shuttered for good in 2025, underscoring the importance of its mission to keep them open.

Head to Fender for more information about the initiative, and to nominate a venue.