“Beat It was interesting. Of course, Eddie Van Halen did the solo. But the rest of the guitars were Steve Lukather and myself...” Session ace Paul Jackson Jr. on how he became Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones’ go-to guitarist

From meeting Michael Jackson at 19, to playing with B.B. King and on Daft Punk’s Get Lucky, his career has thrived on variety – but the session great tells us it starts with your ears, not your hands...

Paul Jackson Jr. playing his Gibson guitar onstage
(Image credit: Andrew Lepley / Redferns / Getty Images)

Paul Jackson Jr. has hooked up with almost everyone, although usually on a behind-the-scenes basis. Remember Michael Jackson’s Beat It? That’s his rhythm work alongside Steve Lukather. And Daft Punk’s Get Lucky? That’s Jackson too, along with Nile Rodgers.

“You get your report card in kindergarten and it says, ‘Plays well with others,’” he tells Guitar World. “You have to cooperate and listen well. You realize the singer is always gonna be first.

