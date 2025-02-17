“I sang this song with George Harrison on Saturday Night Live in 1976”: Paul Simon teams up with Sabrina Carpenter for Simon & Garfunkel classic during SNL's 50th anniversary special
The star-studded event also featured Jack White's rendition of Neil Young's Rockin’ in the Free World, Adam Sandler on acoustic, Bonnie Raitt joining forces with Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Paul McCartney serving Beatles classics
SNL50: The Anniversary Special delivered on its promise of a star-studded event, featuring Jack White ripping a slide guitar solo on Neil Young's iconic Rockin’ in the Free World, Adam Sandler whipping out his acoustic guitar to pay homage to 50 years of SNL, Bonnie Raitt teaming up with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Brittany Howard and Miley Cyrus offering their take on Nothing Compares 2 U, and Paul McCartney closing the show with Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, and The End from The Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road.
Perhaps one of the most surprising link-ups, however, was Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter's interpretation of Simon & Garfunkel’s Homeward Bound. Wielding a black version of his Martin signature OM-42PS acoustic, Simon noted, “I sang this song with George Harrison on Saturday Night Live in 1976”, to which Carpenter quipped, “I was not born then… and neither were my parents.”
“Well, I'm glad they'll get the chance to hear it tonight,” he added before the two launched into a harmony-rich duet – complemented by his fingerstyle playing. The performance harkened back to the original, in which he and Harrison wielded a Guild F-30R Special and a Martin D-35S, respectively, and joined forces on both vocals and guitar for a mesmerizing rendition of Homeward Bound as well as Here Comes The Sun.
Simon's appearance marked a rare live outing for the veteran artist, who has largely retired from performing due to severe hearing loss. Meanwhile, Carpenter recently picked up the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance awards at this year's Grammys.
Beyond the former and current SNL cast members featured in the special, the star-studded musical lineup included Bad Bunny, Eddie Vedder, The B-52s, Backstreet Boys, Devo, Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, The Roots, Jelly Roll, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, Jerry Douglas, Snoop Dogg, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, St. Vincent, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, and Cher.
It was also the second time in two weeks that Nirvana reunited, this time teaming up with Post Malone to deliver an angsty rendition of Smells Like Teen Spirit.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
