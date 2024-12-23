“He's probably, for my money, one of the finest guitarists in the world”: Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on who he considers the best rhythm guitarist he's ever played with

News
By
( , , )
published

The Radiohead bassist also reflects on what makes Thom Yorke's guitar playing different from Jonny Greenwood's

Musician Colin Greenwood of Radiohead performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Colin Greenwood has had an illustrious career as Radiohead's bassist and is currently moonlighting with Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. Standing side-by-side for decades with his brother and Radiohead's lead guitarist, Jonny Greenwood, and multi-instrumentalist frontman Thom Yorke, Greenwood is well-versed in the two guitarists' differing – yet complementary – styles, which form the very essence of Radiohead.

“[Thom] takes it very seriously,” he tells Rolling Stone's Brian Hiatt. “He's probably, for my money, one of the finest guitarists in the world.

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.