“I told her, ‘This is Purple Haze’, and she said, ’No, it’s not. I saw Jimi Hendrix live, and Purple Haze didn’t sound anything like that!” When Richie Kotzen learned a Hendrix classic wrong, his mom called him out

News
By
( , , )
published

The guitar virtuoso says he had to face down criticism at the very outset of his playing career – albeit from his own mother

A compilation of Jimi Hendrix and Richie Kotzen playing guitar onstage
(Image credit: Jan Olofsson / Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

‘Musical differences’ have driven a wedge between many creative relationships, but in the new issue of Guitar World, Richie Kotzen recalls falling out with his own mom over the very first song he learned to play: Purple Haze.

It’s pretty telling of Kotzen’s early ambitions that the track he tackled first on the instrument was the signature tune of the man often held up as the world’s greatest electric guitar player – but we’ve always said aim for the stars.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.