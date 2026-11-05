Rush announce Sphere Las Vegas residency in May 2027: “When I first heard of Sphere, I thought, ‘What a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for us’”

Following their successful Fifty Something reunion tour, Rush have just announced a five-day residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson – alongside drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold – are set to perform on May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 2027, with “a set of fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue” that celebrates their immense legacy.

“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows,’” says Geddy Lee.

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“Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows, and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising, and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense, and we are able to make that particular dream come true.”

Lee also mentioned that the band is working hard to expand their touring concepts, and, in his own words, “concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue.” He revealed they’ll be playing all of 2112, Moving Pictures, as well as “an array of other songs.”

“We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally – from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!”

Rush Backstage and Rush Newsletter subscribers will receive an exclusive two-hour window to purchase VIP and Travel packages, beginning November 6 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET, with artist pre-sale kicking off on November 11.

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Residency aside, Rush’s reunion tour is expected to end in April 2027, with the tour covering North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and the UK.

For more information, head to Rush’s official website.