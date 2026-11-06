Black Friday has started seriously early this year! Here are 7 massive guitar sales that are live right now, meaning waiting until Cyber Weekend is pointless

If you’ve been holding off on buying a new electric guitar, upgrading your pedalboard, or stocking up on studio plugins until the official Black Friday guitar deals land, I’ve got some pretty good news: you can stop waiting.

Major music retailers aren't hanging around until the end of November anymore. Almost all our favorite dealers have already kicked off their main holiday events early, dropping prices weeks ahead of schedule.

In my experience tracking gear sales year after year, these early bird discounts are genuinely on par with what we usually see on Black Friday itself.

Now, obviously, shopping early isn't just about impatience, although there’s a bit of that for sure; it's a genuinely smart play. Going early means you secure your first pick of gear before stock levels dry up, completely avoid peak holiday shipping delays, and get extra time to actually play with your new gear before the holidays. Win, win, right?

Below, I’ve rounded up the 7 best early Black Friday guitar and gear sales that are officially live right now.

Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale

Guitar Center’s official pre-Black Friday event features hefty price drops across guitars, amps, and effects. While the main banner advertises 30% off, the effects section shows discounts of up to 40% on select stompboxes. Notable steals include $100 off Epiphone Les Paul Standards and $75 off beginner-friendly Squier Sonic Strats. Read more Read less ▼

Sweetwater: Up to 60% off

Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 60% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

Musician's Friend: Grab up to 50% off

Following their major outlet revamp, Musician’s Friend has pulled out all the stops for their holiday event. They’ve slashed prices by up to 50% across premium electric guitars, beginner bundles, and live sound equipment. If you're looking for doorbuster-style pricing on big-name brands, their holiday clearance section is worth browsing now. Read more Read less ▼

Positive Grid: Black Friday sale

Positive Grid continues to dominate the smart practice amp market, and their Black Friday event brings first-time discounts to their flagship practice hardware. You can score sweet savings across the portable Spark Mini, the high-powered Spark 2, and get up to 40% off their popular BIAS X tone-creation software. Read more Read less ▼

Universal Audio: Tasty plugin deals sale

Universal Audio has rolled out its full stack of holiday hardware promotions. When you purchase eligible UAFX amp-modeling pedals or Volt USB interfaces, UA is throwing in premium plugin suites, like the Paradise Guitar Studio v1, completely free. Native UAD plugins and bundles are also discounted down to just $49. Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Tricks lessons: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month. Read more Read less ▼

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