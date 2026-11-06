“Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy”: Ozzfest confirmed for 2027 return with US, UK and Mexico dates – but who could be on the lineup?
No bands have been announced yet, but the trio of Ozzfest dates are set to keep the Prince of Darkness’ legacy burning
After much speculation, the return of Ozzfest has been confirmed, with three one-day shows planned in the UK, US and Mexico in 2027.
The heavy music event, which has a history of pitting the biggest rock and metal acts with up-and-coming artists on one lineup, was founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 1996.
Now, one year on from Ozzy’s passing – and 30 years since the inaugural gathering – Sharon and Jack Osbourne are honoring Ozzy’s legacy by bringing it back.
The US edition will take Ozzfest back to its original home at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, California, on September 11, 2027. There will also be shows at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England, on July 10, and the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on September 18
No bands have been announced for the trio of festivals, but its tradition of playing host to household names and fast-rising acts is expected to continue.
Over the years, alongside the obvious headliners of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Maiden have been notable headliners in previous editions. Slipknot, System of a Down, Lamb of God, and Killswitch Engage were all relatively unknown bands when they first graced its stages, with both Slipknot and System of a Down going on to headline the festival years later.
In previous years, the US editions have been touring festivals. In 2005, it took over Download Festival for a day, which say Ozzy, Velvet Revolver, HIM, and Anthrax top the bill.
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Could we see some previous Ozzfest heavy-hitters return for the 2027 shows? It remains to be seen, but we imagine it highly likely. It’s time to get guessing who’s going to be on the bill.
“Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival,” says Sharon Osbourne. “Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.”
Early Bat tickets – we see what you did there – will go on sale on Friday, November 6 at 10am local time.
Check out Ozzfest for more.
In related news, Sharon recently revealed that Ozzy defied doctor’s orders in order to play Back to the Beginning.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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