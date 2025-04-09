“I was reluctant, even in Rush, towards the end – I was not playing nearly as many solos. I just wanted to get away from that”: Alex Lifeson on his complicated relationship with guitar solos – and why he cut down on leads in Rush's later years

Alex Lifeson’s guitar work defined Rush’s ’70s repertoire – with tracks such as La Villa Strangiato and Working Man encapsulating their six-string-forward approach. However, once the ’80s rolled around, Rush did a 180: guitars took a backseat in favor of synths.

“I was reluctant, even in Rush, towards the end – I was not playing nearly as many solos,” Lifeson says in an interview on Q with Tom Power [via Ultimate Guitar]. “That was part of the way we did things. There was always a spot for a solo, whether we used it as a solo or not. It was there. And I would do a solo.”

However, as the band’s career developed, so did his ethos vis-à-vis the use of guitars. “In the later years, I just wanted to get away from that,” he continues.

“Because I didn't want to bring so much attention to that. I don't know, maybe I was thinking crazy, but it just seemed that way at the time. So, going into this [new project Envy of None], the music was so different. I just wanted to be in the background. And my job was to be a part of this thing. Not this guy from Rush.”

Alex Lifeson's unexpected second act after Rush - YouTube Watch On

Lifeson’s supergroup, Envy of None, was formed in 2021 alongside bassist Andy Curran, guitarist and keyboardist Alfio Annibalini, and vocalist Maiah Wynne. Their debut self-titled album was released in 2022 and draws inspiration from ambient and industrial music. It was followed by 2023’s That Was Then and this March’s Stygian Wavz.

His thoughts about what soloing means for him now – and for the new project – were also expressed in a 2022 Guitar World interview, right after Envy of None's release.

“I think I have a particular style and character to my solos, [and] there’s lots of variation in my soloing, but I think at this point in my life it’s more about servicing the song,” he admitted.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Not being too distracting, or shining a light on any particular thing. It’s just getting into the groove, tapping your foot, and feeling connected with the song itself.”

In recent Alex Lifeson news, the guitarist reveals that Envy of None served as the catalyst for him to dabble in amp modelers after a lifetime of being a tube amp stalwart.