“When people said I probably wouldn't be able to play again, I wasn't going to listen to that”: Scottish guitarist relearns how to play guitar with one arm after severe stroke

Tony Romaine spent months relearning how to walk after suffering a stroke that left him unable to move – but was determined to relearn guitar and start gigging again

Tony Romaine Standing Stone.. Stroke couldn't stop me finishing and releasing this song #stroke - YouTube Tony Romaine Standing Stone.. Stroke couldn't stop me finishing and releasing this song #stroke - YouTube
Two years ago, Scottish guitarist Tony Romaine spent seven months in hospital recovering from a stroke that struck him out of the blue, leaving him unable to move or even cry for help – let alone reunite with his beloved instrument.

