“Prince writes, ‘Luka is the most compelling piece of music I’ve heard in a long time’”: Suzanne Vega on the time Prince sent her a handwritten letter to praise one of her most iconic tracks

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Luka, one of Vega's most enduring songs, was an unlikely mainstream hit back in 1987, despite the fact that it deals with a very sensitive topic

Suzanne Vega performs at The Royal Festival Hall on March 02, 2023 in London (left), Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Left-Robin Little/Redferns/Getty Images; Right-Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Esteemed singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega's 1987 single Luka may have been an unlikely hit due to the sensitive topic it addresses: child abuse. However, it remains her highest-charting single in the United States – and found a perhaps unexpected fan in the High Priest of Pop.

Upon Prince's death in 2016, Vega shared a post on social media that included a handwritten note from him, which read: “Dearest Suzanne, Luka is the most compelling piece of music I’ve heard in a long time. There are no words 2 tell u all the things I feel when I hear it. I thank God 4 u. – Prince.” Vega had held onto the note for almost three decades before sharing it publicly to pay tribute to the artist.

As much a fan as they were of each other's repertoire, Vega and Prince never managed to meet. “But I’ve always felt that connection because of the letter and when I sang at the Grammys, he jumped to his feet after I sang the song and I knew he loved it,” she told Billboard in 2016. “I’ve seen him perform many times and loved him.”

“I share a lot of things with my fans on Twitter and Facebook. I shared some texts I’d had with Lou Reed, as an example, so I just thought this could be something they might like, especially when I feel that we’re all grieving together. Somehow it reached many more people than that, so I’ve been appreciative of all that outpouring and love for Prince.”

Luka went on to earn Vega multiple nominations at the 1988 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. However, she recently revealed that at its inception, the song wasn’t well received.

“It's because they [the audience] didn't know what I was talking about, and then when they did realize what I was talking about, I think it made them sad and it made some people uncomfortable,” Vega reveals on the Rock & Roll High School Podcast.

It was so far beyond her comprehension that the song could actually become a hit, that it wasn't until her then-manager Ronald K. Fierstein – who also executive produced her 1985 self-titled debut and several subsequent projects – recognized its potential that Vega, very tentatively, began to believe in its mainstream appeal.

“It was at a sound check. And he said, ‘I want to talk to you about that song. Is that what I think it's about?’ And I'm like, ‘What do you think it's about?’ And he said, ‘I think it's about the issue of child abuse.’”

Suzanne Vega - Luka - YouTube Suzanne Vega - Luka - YouTube
Watch On

She continues, “I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he told me point blank, he thought it could be a hit. And I was so skeptical. I thought, ‘Yeah.’ He made a compelling argument in the end, I just said, ‘Okay, fine, knock yourself out as long as I'm not going to change the lyrics, and I'm not going to change the way I sing.’”

In a career-spanning Guitarist interview back in 2022, Vega reflected on the enduring impact of Luka, her compulsion to tackle difficult subject matter in her songwriting, and her love of acoustic guitars.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“I wasn't familiar with PRS. If anything, I was like, ‘The birds are too flashy!’ But the moment I played one I was like, ‘Whoa, I can play faster now!’”: Meet Mei Semones, the Berklee graduate reimagining New Orleans vibes with an intricate indie flair

“I hear the promoter got a phone call from Eddie, who said, ‘If Yngwie Malmsteen is playing, I'm not playing’”: Yngwie Malmsteen claims Eddie Van Halen felt “threatened” by him

I bought the cheapest bass Fender makes from Amazon and it genuinely surprised me: Squier Debut Series Precision Bass review

See more latest
Most Popular
Yngwie Malmsteen and Eddie Van Halen
“I hear the promoter got a phone call from Eddie, who said, ‘If Yngwie Malmsteen is playing, I'm not playing’”: Yngwie Malmsteen claims Eddie Van Halen felt “threatened” by him
Joe Perry and Brad Whitford
Joe Perry announces his first big post-Aerosmith tour – and he’ll be playing with members of Aerosmith, Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots
Novo Guitars
“A huge Achilles heel with the non-traditionals”: What’s the hardest part about designing a fresh guitar? According to Novo Guitars, it’s probably not one you’d expect
Steven Wilson, founding member of progressive rock group Porcupine Tree, photographed at his home in Hemel Hempstead on February 17, 2015
“It’s a $20 plugin. It makes it sound like it’s coming off a tape that’s been recorded over three or four times”: Steven Wilson reveals his go-to guitar plugin – and why digital can successfully coexist with analog
Nita Strauss Wedding
“How many weddings can you jam I'm Eighteen, Enter Sandman, and Cowboys From Hell?”: Nita Strauss shreds an Alice Cooper classic at her own wedding in newly shared clips
Joe Bonamassa
“We haven’t broken a string on a Les Paul for more than three years”: Joe Bonamassa swears by this easy string-saving hack – which was inspired by Jimmy Page and Billy Gibbons
Joe Satriani (left) and Steve Vai perform onstage
“This song depicts all of the things Joe and I loved about pounding rock ‘n’ roll and the glorious guitar”: The SatchVai Band's second single is an ode to the instrument that made them famous – and it features Glenn Hughes on vocals
Brad Paisley holding his Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 “Lost Paisley” Telecaster
“It’s unreal that my own name is one of the coolest finishes I think Fender has ever done”: Fender teams up with country superstar Brad Paisley on a signature Telecaster that brings back a cult classic finish from the 1960s
Rick Beato and Giacomo Turra
“I realized he couldn't play well enough to put the video out”: Rick Beato weighs in on the Giacomo Turra controversy – and discusses their ill-fated collaboration
Seymour Duncan Philip Sayce Mother Stratocaster Pickup Set
Philip Sayce has some of the most potent guitar tones in modern blues rock – and now Seymour Duncan has recreated them with a signature single-coil set inspired by his go-to vintage Strat