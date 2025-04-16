“You might laugh a little. The post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root”: This metal fan ordered a new guitar from Sweetwater – but it ended up with the Slipknot guitarist

Root randomly received a new Jackson that was destined for another player, after it went missing for a number of weeks

Jim Root
Ordering an electric guitar online will usually lead to a nervy few days at the best of times, but when this metal fan’s swanky new Jackson guitar failed to turn up after three weeks and threatened to completely disappear without a trace, he began to fear the worst.

Thankfully, the guitar didn’t completely drop off the face of the Earth; it had just been delivered to the wrong person: Jim Root of Slipknot.

In a now-deleted Reddit post (reported by MusicRadar), the guitar fan in question explained he had ordered a Jackson for his birthday way back in January, but when the parcel first turned up, it was missing a key piece of the package: the guitar itself.

Instead, the guitarist – who lives in Qatar and works on the US Air Base – received an empty foam flight case.

"I contacted my sales rep and I got a semi-canned response, ‘Sorry for the confusion and inconvenience,' with the added checking with the warehouse and shipping departments to try and figure out where the guitar is,” he wrote. “Now I am impatiently awaiting a tracking number or word of where the guitar is.”

Jim Root

The six-string went walkabout after the USPS tracking number went dead, and the prospective Jackson owner was resigned to the fact he’d have to wait for another to come in stock. That was, however, until he was informed of what had actually happened to his original instrument.

“All hope was lost in recovering it and I was waiting for another one to get in stock when my sales engineer emailed me this,” reads a follow-up post, which includes a screenshot of the email in question.

“Hey (name redacted), you might laugh a little,” the email reads. “For some reason, the post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root of Slipknot. We are working on the solution now."

As for how the mix-up actually happened, and what the solution will be exactly, is rather unclear. The guitarist reportedly asked if Sweetwater could ask Root to sign the Jackson, but it remains to be seen whether that will actually happen…

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

