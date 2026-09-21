Tesla driver faces charges after allegedly playing guitar while driving
England's Surrey Police claim the driver was playing the instrument while driving at 60mph
A Tesla driver has been reported for a driving offence after allegedly playing guitar while driving along the London Orbital Motorway – the M25 – in England.
Surrey Police claim they received a 999 call – England’s equivalent to 911 – reporting that the accused was wielding a guitar while driving at 60mph.
When the officers stopped the car, they discovered the driver had also covered the interior cameras. Additionally, he had fitted a weighted device to his steering wheel to “trick” the car into signaling that a driver was holding it.
The driver has reportedly been summoned to court for driving without due care and attention. Surrey Police have also informed his licensing authority, as he is a private hire vehicle driver.
Guitars can quickly land you in hot water with the authorities if you’re not careful. As Guitar World reported back in July, a guitarist in Japan had 40 guitars seized after his elderly neighbors developed insomnia and tinnitus following years of high-volume playing.
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Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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