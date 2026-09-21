Tesla driver faces charges after allegedly playing guitar while driving

A Tesla driver has been reported for a driving offence after allegedly playing guitar while driving along the London Orbital Motorway – the M25 – in England.

Surrey Police claim they received a 999 call – England’s equivalent to 911 – reporting that the accused was wielding a guitar while driving at 60mph.

When the officers stopped the car, they discovered the driver had also covered the interior cameras. Additionally, he had fitted a weighted device to his steering wheel to “trick” the car into signaling that a driver was holding it.

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The driver has reportedly been summoned to court for driving without due care and attention. Surrey Police have also informed his licensing authority, as he is a private hire vehicle driver.

Guitars can quickly land you in hot water with the authorities if you’re not careful. As Guitar World reported back in July, a guitarist in Japan had 40 guitars seized after his elderly neighbors developed insomnia and tinnitus following years of high-volume playing.

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