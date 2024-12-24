“People want to get onstage and stagedive, but if you run into me, you’re not coming back. There’s a Travis Bean-shaped dent in someone’s head”: Duane Denison on the inspired return of the Jesus Lizard – and that time he tried to sell Steve Howe a guitar

Chaotic, unpredictable, brilliant, the Jesus Lizard finally recorded their post-reunion album and it does not disappoint. Denison checks in to tell us how it came together and where it stands in the band's history

Duane Denison of The Jesus Lizard plays a chord on his Travis Bean electric guitar, in this black-and-white live shot from the audience&#039;s POV.
(Image credit: Doug Coombes)

Each time the Jesus Lizard make their way back to the stage, it’s cause for celebration. Even so, when the hard-bruising rock quartet dropped into Nashville’s Blue Room venue within the Third Man Records building this past June, the excitement was markedly different.

Just the day before, the group – who have been maintaining an off-and-on reunion phase since 2008 – officially announced Rack, their first full-length release since the late ’90s. The show likewise featured the live debut of Hide & Seek, the record’s manically concussive lead-off track, which easily proves that the Jesus Lizard’s confrontational spirit remains intact nearly 40 years after the project first got off the ground.

