“This is going to merge into a very hot topic among guitar players”: Why John Mayer decided against ditching his tube amps for modelers for Dead & Company’s Sphere residency – despite the venue’s shortcomings

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) Contributions from published

Mayer devised a workaround that would allow him to play his prized Dumble and Fender setup at the notoriously amp-unfriendly venue

John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company perform onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

John Mayer has opened up on the much-discussed amp setup that he took to the Sphere during Dead & Company’s groundbreaking residency at the state-of-art venue in Las Vegas last year.

Owing to the unique obstacles that come with playing inside a wholly enclosed space that has been designed in the way the Sphere has, the venue has proven to be something of a problem area for guitar players and their rigs.

Trey Anastasio once explained to Guitar World that “no-one will ever have an amp on stage at the Sphere”, while The Edge famously overhauled his entire rig and ditched tube amps in favor of Universal Audio amp modelers.

Abandoning his own stable of amps, though, was never on the cards for Mayer, who instead developed a unique solution for running his prized Dumbles and Fenders as close to normal as possible: he stashed them backstage in shipping crates deep in the bowels of the venue.

In the new issue of Guitar World, Mayer explains why he went to such extremes in order to keep his physical amps, and why he opted against following The Edge’s precedent to switch to a modeler.

“I grew up playing tube amps. I grew up feeling the combustion,” he reflects. “I really like the UA Enigmatic [’82 Overdrive Special Amp] pedal, and I think if you’re a young guitar player, that’s money well spent.

“But my style of playing relies on a certain amount of pushback. I need shocks on the tires. And I think that can only come from the ignition inside of a tube.”

Mayer isn’t completely against using amp modelers, and has used them on multiple occasions both on stage in the studio – he recorded some of Sob Rock with a Fractal Axe-Fx, for example – but he has equally been critical of their shortcomings in the past. Using one for Dead & Company’s previous residency (and their upcoming 2025 shows at the Sphere), then, was never an option.

As for why he decided to stash the amps in the way that he had, Mayer goes on to explain it has something to do with a phenomenon that all guitar players are familiar with: “pushing air”.

“This is going to kind of merge into a very hot topic among guitar players – something they like to call ‘pushing air,’” he continues. “The Pushing Air Debate. For me, I know for a fact that I need a larger space for soundwaves to come out of a guitar amp and be caught a little bit further away than an iso box allows. There has to be more of a comet tail so that the note can bloom a little bit.

“So we had to devise a system that would give a little more space to the speakers. And what we decided to do was use shipping crates as much larger iso boxes – kind of a ‘mini room.’’

Mayer recently shared a picture of that ‘mini room’ on his Instagram channel, which showed how his guitar tech Jeremy Nielsen had decorated the innards of the DIY iso box to make it look like the inside of a studio – couch and all.

A post shared by John Mayer (@johnmayer)

A photo posted by on

“That gave us some dimension so that while I was playing, there was just that extra little bit of space for the note to grow,” Mayer notes. “So my amps were onstage, but the speakers were in these boxes on the loading dock of the Sphere.”

So, Mayer has his amps onstage and the speakers locked away in a cosy room somewhere in the back of the Sphere, but what about the cabs that are onstage? The answer to that, it seems, is pretty straightforward.

“The cabs onstage, let’s just say they’re there to help raise the heads of the amps so that I can reach them with my hand,” he reveals. “Otherwise they’d be sitting on the ground.”

To read the full interview with John Mayer and Bob Weir, head over to Magazines Direct to pick up the latest issue of Guitar World.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Randy Resnick

“In the end, I did it too much – I was a one-trick pony! EVH brought that fire to the guitar”: He was an early two-hand tapping pioneer and one of John Mayall’s favorite guitarists, but Randy Resnick doesn’t consider himself an influential figure
Ben Eller and Bill Kelliher

“I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever be part of, but knowing the backlash could be brutal”: Ben Eller was wary of the reaction he’d get for stepping in for Brent Hinds in Mastodon – but that didn’t stop him saying yes
Randy Resnick

“In the end, I did it too much – I was a one-trick pony! EVH brought that fire to the guitar”: He was an early two-hand tapping pioneer and one of John Mayall’s favorite guitarists, but Randy Resnick doesn’t consider himself an influential figure
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Eller and Bill Kelliher
“I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever be part of, but knowing the backlash could be brutal”: Ben Eller was wary of the reaction he’d get for stepping in for Brent Hinds in Mastodon – but that didn’t stop him saying yes
Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“It could have been Jimi Hendrix, could have been all these other things, but weirdly enough, no”: Willow Smith reveals the unassuming album – and actor – that inspired her to pick up the guitar
Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck
“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune. Which was sort of like, ‘Give me your guitar… Oops, now I have to play!’” Hans Zimmer on the time he unwittingly gave Jeff Beck a guitar lesson
Grace Bowers, Trey Anastasio, and Peter Frampton perform during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God&#039;s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City
“I’m a huge, huge fan of both of them”: Peter Frampton called Grace Bowers his favorite new guitarist. Now they’ve collaborated on a Beatles classic with Trey Anastasio
ack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central&quot; on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“If you’re coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion”: Jack White has gifted his signature Fender Triplecaster to his new favorite guitar player
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen
“I will not ever play a note on a Van Halen song!” Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his reported involvement on a new Van Halen album
Brent Hinds (L) and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon perform in concert at the Austin Music Hall on October 28, 2015 in Austin, Texas
“I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon. I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking”: Bill Kelliher is searching far and wide for Mastodon's next guitarist – here's what the band are looking for
Charvel Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR RW
“Scrapes and dings that let you know this axe has been around the block a few times”: Charvel gives its hot-rodded So Cal Superstrat the heavy relic treatment – and it won’t just appeal to shredders
Gretsch Streamliner Cateye Center Block
“Vintage charm and modern performance”: Gretsch and Guitar Center go green with an exclusive Streamliner that features some rather unusual f-holes
Plini
“I think people are cottoning on to the fact that it’s just a good idea”: Why are so many players turning to headless guitars? We asked Plini, one of the biggest names in the game, to find out