"I remember coming to the studio and the producer just had his head in his hands and he was like, ‘Oh no, no, no!’" Why Matt Heafy had to delete and re-record all the guitar parts on a Trivium classic
Turns out a guitar that's even slightly out-of-tune can ruin a whole record...
Many things can go wrong when you’re in a band. However, one of the worst, hands down, has to be finishing an entire record only to realize that all your guitar parts are slightly out of tune… meaning you have to re-record everything. This is exactly what happened to Trivium’s Matt Heafy during the recording of the band’s landmark album Ascendancy.
“We recorded and finished the entire record in drop D flat tuning,” Heafy tells Metal Hammer. “I remember coming to the studio and Jason [Suecof, producer] just had his head in his hands and he was like, ‘Oh no, no, no!’
“The whole record was slightly out of tune because that guitar wasn’t holding its pitch. So, we actually deleted everything, tuned the guitar up half a step, and redid the whole album again.”
Thankfully, their perseverance paid off. While Ascendency peaked at a modest No. 79 on the UK album charts when it was released in 2005, it topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums and even broke into the US Billboard 200.
Furthermore, it immediately received widespread critical acclaim, with singles Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr and Dying In Your Arms becoming instant classics.
“I’d got a copy of Ascendancy before it came out and we loved it,” Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck, who also took part in Metal Hammer's interview, chimes in.
“It was fucking wild, for a bunch of kids to write that? Mad respect. I think I did a photoshoot with a Trivium t-shirt on, too. I like to think I played my part in sharing the word!”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The new issue of Metal Hammer is available now from Magazines Direct.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“We get past our second show and I get an email from Robert. At the end, he said, ‘Can I make a suggestion?’” How Robert Fripp helped Steve Vai tailor his King Crimson playing on the BEAT tour with one piece of advice
“My phone rang – Nuno told me to get to Sao Paulo right away. I arrived 30 minutes before guesting on Get the Funk Out”: Mateus Asato on landing the Bruno Mars gig, playing with his heroes and how his pink Suhr went from reject to best-selling signature