“If I don’t do this right, if I don’t serve this justice, then my life will be over”: Wolfgang Van Halen opens up on his Van Halen cover anxiety at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
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By Phil Weller published
The show, he says, was “do-or-die”
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The show, he says, was “do-or-die”