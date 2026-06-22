“If I don’t do this right, if I don’t serve this justice, then my life will be over”: Wolfgang Van Halen opens up on his Van Halen cover anxiety at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

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The show, he says, was “do-or-die”

Singer/guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on April 15, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina
(Image credit: Getty Images)