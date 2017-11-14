Watch ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Join Guns N' Roses for "Patience" in Texas

Guns N' Roses seem to be developing a knack for using live performances of the G N' R Lies song, "Patience," as an opportunity to have famous friends join them onstage.

Just last month, during a show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the band brought Pink onstage to assist them with the ballad.

On Friday night, November 10—during their performance at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas—the band entertained another famous guest during "Patience," ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.

Slash and Duff McKagan went acoustic for the song, while letting Gibbons handle the electric side of things.

You can watch the performance above.

Guns N' Roses recently extended their Not in This Lifetime tour into 2018, announcing an extensive European trek that will take place throughout the summer.

You can stop by gunsnroses.com for more detailed ticket information.