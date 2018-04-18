Gus G Premieres "Letting Go" Solo Tutorial

Last week, we teamed up with former Ozzy Osbourne/current Firewind guitarist Gus G to premiere the tutorial video for the blistering solo on his latest single, "Mr. Manson." That lesson proved to be so popular that we figured, why not do another one?

In that spirit we bring you another fantastic Gus G lesson video, in which he goes in-depth on another terrific solo, that for his new song, "Letting Go." You can check it out above.

"Letting Go" is from Gus G's new album, Fearless. The album is his first since leaving Ozzy Osbourne's band in 2017 (he was replaced by Zakk Wylde) and the follow-up to 2015's Brand New Revolution. It was recorded with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69/Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society).

The album is set for release this Friday, April 20, via AFM Records. You can preorder it here. For more on Gus G, follow along on Facebook.