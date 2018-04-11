Gus G Premieres "Mr. Manson" Solo Tutorial

A couple weeks back, former Ozzy Osbourne and current Firewind guitarist premiered "Mr. Manson," the first single off his new album, Fearless. At the time, one of the most remarked upon aspects of the song by Guitar World readers was its breathtaking solo, which shows the Greek guitarist at the peak of his six-string powers.

Luckily for all of you, today we've teamed up with Gus to premiere the tutorial video for that very solo. You can check it out above.

Fearless is Gus G's first album since leaving Ozzy Osbourne's band in 2017 (he was replaced by Zakk Wylde) and the follow-up to 2015's Brand New Revolution. It was recorded with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69/Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society).

The album is set for an April 20 release via AFM Records. You can preorder it here. For more on Gus G, follow along on Facebook.