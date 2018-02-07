Ozzy Osbourne Details Farewell World Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the details No More Tours 2, his extensive farewell world tour that will stretch into 2020.

Osbourne—in a press release—confirmed that the tour will be his final world tour, but would not rule out playing select concerts after the tour's conclusion.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne said. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Osbourne will kick off his tour in 2018 with a show in Mexico, before heading to South America for solo shows in three countries. Osbourne will then embark on a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances that's set to launch on June 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

Osbourne will then hit the United States, crisscrossing the country from late August until early October, making a stop in Toronto, ON along the way.

For the tour, Osbourne will be joined by Zakk Wylde on guitar, Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

Sat 5/5: Mexico—Heaven & Hell Festival

Tue 5/8: Santiago, Chile—Pista Atletica

Fri 5/11: Buenos Aires, Argentina—Geba

Sun 5/13: São Paulo, Brazil—Allianz Parque

Wed 5/16: Curitiba, Brazil—Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Fri 5/18: Belo Horizonte, Brazil—Esplanada Do Mineirao

Sun 5/20: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Apoteose

Fri 6/1: Moscow, Russia—Olympiisky

Sun 6/3: St. Petersburg, Russia—Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

Wed 6/6: Finland—Rockfest

Fri 6/8: Solvesborg, Sweden*—Sweden Rock Festival

Sun 6/10: Donington, UK*—Download Festival

Wed 6/13: Prague, Czech Republic*—Prague Rocks Festival, Airport Letnany

Fri 6/15: Paris, France*—Download Festival

Sun 6/17: Italy*—Firenze Rocks Festival

Wed 6/20: Halden, Norway*—Tons of Rock Festival

Fri 6/22: Copenhagen, Denmark*—Copenhell Festival

Sun 6/24: Dessel, Belgium*—Graspop Metal Meeting

Tue 6/26: Krakow, Poland*—Impact Festival

Thu 6/28: Oberhausen, Germany*—König-Pilsner Arena

Fri 6/30: Madrid, Spain*—Download Festival

Mon 7/2: Lisbon, Portugal—Altice Arena

Thu 7/5: Barcelona, Spain—Rock Fest Barcelona

Sun 7/8: Tel Aviv, Israel—Live Park

Thu 8/30: Allentown, PA—PPL Center

Sat 9/1: Syracuse, NY—Lakeview Amphitheater

Tue 9/4: Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage

Thu 9/6: Boston, MA—Xfinity Center

Sat 9/8: Wantagh, NY—Jones Beach Amphitheatre

Mon 9/10: Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed 9/12: Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion

Fri 9/14: Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

Sun 9/16: Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

Wed 9/19: Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Center

Fri 9/21: Tinley Park, IL—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun 9/23: Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wed 9/26: Dallas, TX—Starplex Pavilion

Fri 9/28: Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun 9/30: Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

Tue 10/2: Denver, CO—Pepsi Center

Thu 10/4: Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre

Sat 10/6: Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue 10/9: Chula Vista, CA—Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Thu 10/11: Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

Sat 10/13: Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena