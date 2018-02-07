Ozzy Osbourne Details Farewell World Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the details No More Tours 2, his extensive farewell world tour that will stretch into 2020.
Osbourne—in a press release—confirmed that the tour will be his final world tour, but would not rule out playing select concerts after the tour's conclusion.
"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne said. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."
Osbourne will kick off his tour in 2018 with a show in Mexico, before heading to South America for solo shows in three countries. Osbourne will then embark on a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances that's set to launch on June 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Osbourne will then hit the United States, crisscrossing the country from late August until early October, making a stop in Toronto, ON along the way.
For the tour, Osbourne will be joined by Zakk Wylde on guitar, Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.
Sat 5/5: Mexico—Heaven & Hell Festival
Tue 5/8: Santiago, Chile—Pista Atletica
Fri 5/11: Buenos Aires, Argentina—Geba
Sun 5/13: São Paulo, Brazil—Allianz Parque
Wed 5/16: Curitiba, Brazil—Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Fri 5/18: Belo Horizonte, Brazil—Esplanada Do Mineirao
Sun 5/20: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Apoteose
Fri 6/1: Moscow, Russia—Olympiisky
Sun 6/3: St. Petersburg, Russia—Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)
Wed 6/6: Finland—Rockfest
Fri 6/8: Solvesborg, Sweden*—Sweden Rock Festival
Sun 6/10: Donington, UK*—Download Festival
Wed 6/13: Prague, Czech Republic*—Prague Rocks Festival, Airport Letnany
Fri 6/15: Paris, France*—Download Festival
Sun 6/17: Italy*—Firenze Rocks Festival
Wed 6/20: Halden, Norway*—Tons of Rock Festival
Fri 6/22: Copenhagen, Denmark*—Copenhell Festival
Sun 6/24: Dessel, Belgium*—Graspop Metal Meeting
Tue 6/26: Krakow, Poland*—Impact Festival
Thu 6/28: Oberhausen, Germany*—König-Pilsner Arena
Fri 6/30: Madrid, Spain*—Download Festival
Mon 7/2: Lisbon, Portugal—Altice Arena
Thu 7/5: Barcelona, Spain—Rock Fest Barcelona
Sun 7/8: Tel Aviv, Israel—Live Park
Thu 8/30: Allentown, PA—PPL Center
Sat 9/1: Syracuse, NY—Lakeview Amphitheater
Tue 9/4: Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage
Thu 9/6: Boston, MA—Xfinity Center
Sat 9/8: Wantagh, NY—Jones Beach Amphitheatre
Mon 9/10: Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed 9/12: Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion
Fri 9/14: Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live
Sun 9/16: Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
Wed 9/19: Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Center
Fri 9/21: Tinley Park, IL—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun 9/23: Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Wed 9/26: Dallas, TX—Starplex Pavilion
Fri 9/28: Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun 9/30: Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater
Tue 10/2: Denver, CO—Pepsi Center
Thu 10/4: Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre
Sat 10/6: Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue 10/9: Chula Vista, CA—Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Thu 10/11: Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl
Sat 10/13: Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena