Gus G Unveils "Brand New Revolution" Music Video; New Album Out Today

Along with today's release of his second solo album, Brand New Revolution, Gus G has premiered the music video for the album's title track.

The video, which was directed by Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Arch Enemy, Within Temptation), features Jacob Bunton (Adler, Lynam) on vocals. You can watch it below.

For more about the making of Brand New Revolution and Gus G's other projects, check out this month's Guitar Worldcover story on him.

Along with "Brand New Revolution," you can check out another new song, "The Quest," plus an exclusive Guitar World video featuring Gus and Chris Broderick talking guitar and trading licks (bottom video). Enjoy!