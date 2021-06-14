Gus G drops hard-riffing, solo-loaded new single, Fierce

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Firewind bandleader Gus G has released a brand-new hard-riffing solo single, Fierce.

The track – which follows April's Exosphere – is the second single from the virtuoso's upcoming new solo record, and is described by Gus as “a real metal track”, with pummeling palm-muted riffs and dizzying lead passages delivered in equal measure.

Watch its hilarious accompanying music video – in which Gus recruits his cats and dons black-metal makeup – below.

Says Gus G: “If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that Firewind has done – the fast stuff – you're gonna like this. It's a fast song. There's a lot of shredding.”

“Don't be scared, this is just a love story...” Gus explains of the music video. “I came up with the concept of a lonely rock star who eventually finds true love in the eyes of Necromantissa – a girl he previously kept hostage in his dungeon.

“Music finally unites them and they live happily ever after and even form a metal band. Nightmare or reality? We had tons of fun shooting this, getting in full makeup.

“I love certain black metal and shock rock aesthetics and wanted to try something different, instead of doing yet another performance video. And I also wanted to make a video with my cats, too.”

Gus G fans will be pleased: the guitarist has revealed that there will be “more singles coming out” in the coming months.

“We're planning to release them in different phases, and then I think sometime around this fall, we're going to drop the whole album,” he says. “I guess it's a new way of doing things – kind of like teasing the album with singles first and seeing how they perform and what people think and [letting] people get used to it.”

As Gus explains, the album is yet to receive an official title. “I have an idea in mind; I have a title. But this is going to be my first all-instrumental album, so there's a lot of guitar on it. [There's] different things on it – not just metal stuff. There's some more mellow, bluesier things, but then, of course, there's a lot of shredding, too.”

2021's been a busy year for Gus G. In addition to releasing new music, the virtuoso also launched his own pickup company, Blackfire Pickups, back in January.