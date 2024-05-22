A virtuoso of rapid-fire solos and thrash riffing, Gus G is a speed picking master – and his alternate picking masterclass will get you playing faster than ever

The Firewind and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist shares three blistering licks to help you sharpen up your picking

Gus G performs live
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to be a master of metal soloing, you need to work hard at your picking technique. Legato and tapping are of course great, but when you want to dig in and add real impact to your solos, only super-tight picking can deliver.

Think of players like Paul Gilbert, Steve Morse, Al Di Meola, Gary Moore, Yngwie Malmsteen, Frank Gambale, John McLaughlin, and so many others in many and various styles and genres.

