Harry Shearer Performs Spinal Tap's "Christmas with the Devil" — Video

Harry Shearer, perhaps best known as the voice of Montgomery Burns on The Simpsons, is—on occasion—a member of Spinal Tap.

Recently, Shearer—who plays Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls—performed a jazzy version of Spinal Tap's beloved holiday favorite, "Christmas with the Devil," with his wife, Judith Owen.

As expected, Shearer plays bass while Owen sings. You can check out their performance below (top video).

As A.V. Club reports, the duo just released a digital single of their version of the song. They also performed it at the A.V. Club office just in time for the holiday. Check it out below. As always, tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

Note that we've also included a live version of "Christmas with the Devil" by Spinal Tap (bottom video). That's Shearer—we mean Smalls—wearing the gigantic Satan tail. Enjoy!