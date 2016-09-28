Hear Andy Timmons Band's Latest Instrumental Gem, “Ascension”

(Image credit: Larry Hulst/Getty Images)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Ascension,” a driving—and dangerously catchy—new song by Andy Timmons Band. The song is from their new album, Theme from a Perfect World, which will be released this Friday, September 30, via the band's own label, Timstone Records.

The album, which was produced by Timmons and his longtime bassist, Mike Daane, features 10 new melody-based guitar instrumentals that Timmons hopes will strike an emotional chord with every listener.

“I’m really proud of these songs,” Timmons says. “Some of them don’t even have a guitar solo per se, which is kind of unusual for an instrumental guitar record, but that underscores the importance of the idea that a good song has to be there right from the start. It has to be something that people identify with and find themselves wanting to listen to over and over.”

In addition to Daane on bass, Theme from a Perfect World features Rob Avsharian on drums and original Andy Timmons Band drummer Mike Marine, who plays on five tracks.

“I think we’re just scratching the surface, as far as tapping into the music’s emotional content goes,” says Timmons of the vibe he and his bandmates strove to achieve on the new record. “My playing and musical tastes have changed or matured in some way over the years, and here, we’re trying to be impactful emotionally and certainly melodically.”

For more about Andy Timmons Band, check out andytimmons.com. To preorder Theme from a Perfect World, head here.

ANDY TIMMONS BAND ON TOUR

With Travis Larson Band unless indicated otherwise:Sat 10/1 Dallas, TX Granada Theater (headlining)

Wed 10/5 Memphis, TN Rock House Live

Thu 10/6 Nashville, TN Douglas Corner Café

Sat 10/8 Charlotte, NC The Rabbit Hole

Sun 10/9 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall

Tue 10/11 Charleston, WV The Empty Glass

Wed 10/12 Cincinnati, OH The Mad Frog

Thu 10/13 Indianapolis, IN Radio Radio

Fri 10/14 Detroit, MI The Token Lounge

Sat 10/15 Chicago, IL Reggie’s Live

Sun 10/16 Columbus, OH Rhumba Café

Tue 10/18 Akron, OH Musica

Wed 10/19 Buffalo, NY Nietzche’s

Thu 10/20 Rochester, NY The Montage Music Hall

Fri 10/21 Marlboro, NY The Falcon

Sat 10/22 Philadelphia, PA The Voltage Lounge

Sun 10/23 New York, NY Iridium Jazz Club (headlining)

Mon 10/24 New York, NY Iridium Jazz Club (headlining)

