Hear Chuck Berry's New Song, "Wonderful Woman," Featuring Gary Clark Jr.

"Wonderful Woman," a rocking new song by the late Chuck Berry, was posted to the guitar legend's official Vevo page last night. It's the second song to be issued from Berry's new album, Chuck, which is expected to be released this summer. You can hear the first song, "Big Boys," right here.

"Wonderful Woman," which you can hear below, features guitar work by Gary Clark Jr.—plus contributions from Berry's son, Charles Jr., and grandson, Charles III.

"When [Berry's] manager called me up and asked me to play on Chuck, I was really honored," Clark Jr. told Rolling Stone. "… He was playing incredible still and singing amazing. I'm looking forward to this record."

Comprised of 10 new recordings, eight of which were written by Berry, Chuck is his first new album since 1979’s Rock It.

It was recorded and produced by Berry in various studios around St. Louis and features his longtime hometown backing group, including Ingrid Berry (vocals, harmonica), Jimmy Marsala (Berry’s bassist for 40 years), Robert Lohr (piano) and Keith Robinson (drums)—which supported him for nearly two decades on over 200 residency shows at the famed Blueberry Hill club.

Stay tuned for more information—and be sure to tell us what you think of the new song.