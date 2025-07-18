Guitar World deals of the week: get a half-price MXR pedal, $170 off a Fender Player II guitar, plus all the week's best deals

We're officially in the post-Prime Day guitar deals slump, which means your pick of sales is a little more limited than it's been over the past few weeks. That hasn't stopped me from pulling out some great deals for you though...

Musician's Friend has the headline discounts this week with up to 40% off in their summer sale. Admittedly, it's a lot of stuff I've seen previously, like Player II guitars and discounts on Line 6 multi-effects pedals, but there's also some fresh discounts on Boss gear and Bad Cat amps, so it's still worth a browse.

Guitar Center's Prime Day rivaling Endless Electrics sale continues until early next month, and it's the best place to shop right now if you want a new guitar with discounts of up to 25% off. All the big hitters are here, with models from Fender, Epiphone, Music Man, and loads more, with some significant discounts.

Fender's summer sale is still going too, with discounts of up to 20% off a range of guitars. Again, nothing's changed since I last reported on this sale, but if you're after a new Fender or Squier, it's definitely the place to be.

There's no guitar-specific sale at Sweetwater right now, with the big 'S' opting to focus on cameras and camera gear. You can get some nice discounts on Eventide Plugins however, if you want to improve your recording quality, with discounts of up to $220 off.

That's it for this week, and yes, it's definitely a lesser offering than we've been lucky to have over the past few weeks. There are still some good deals there, and I've picked my favorites out for you and placed them below. As always, I'll be hunting for fresh deals, so catch you next time for more savings.

Editor's picks

Deal of the week! Save 50% MXR MC402 CAE Custom Audio Electronics Boost Overdrive: was $169.99 now $84.99 at Reverb If you need a pedal with bags of headroom and a boost that doesn't overtly color your tone, this MXR CAE Boost Overdrive is an excellent shout. The overdrive section can get really fuzzy if you need it and is great for brightening up a dark amp. It's got a massive 50% discount at the official Dunlop Shop on Reverb, giving you an incredibly flexible pedal for well below $100.

Save $170 Fender Player II Jazzmaster: was $869.99 now $699.99 at Guitar Center The pictures of this British Racing Green Jazzmaster really don't do it justice. It's an absolutely stunning-looking guitar that will definitely turn heads at your next show. Add in a proper Rosewood fingerboard, upgraded Player II Jazzmaster pickups, and that classic floating tremolo and you've got yourself an awesome example of a Jazzmaster, now with $170 knocked off the RRP.

Save $60 TC Electronic Plethora X1: was $159 now $99 at Sweetwater Sound The Plethora X1 is a fantastic utility pedal that can find a space on any pedalboard. The idea is that it can play a multitude of roles with 15 different pedals built into one housing. There's no drive effects here, so you'll be getting modulation, delay, reverb, and other effects, which makes it perfect if you have a song in your set that only uses one specific effect, but you don't want a bunch of individual pedals taking up space on your 'board.

Save 24% Boss BCK-12 Pedalboard Cable Kit: was $131.99 now $99.99 at Musician's Friend Tired of messing around with patch cables? The Boss BCK-12 Pedalboard Cable Kit lets you custom-spec your pedalboard without having to solder anything. Utilising a push-in system for the connectors, you simply chop the cables to your preferred length, push the ends in, and away you go.

Save 70% Fender Tie Dye Acid Wash Strap: was $29.99 now $9 at Fender Reduced to just $9, these super cool Tie Dye straps from Fender are a no-brainer if you need a fresh guitar strap. There are only two colors available but one of those is Black so you should be able to find something to complement your guitar's color scheme, and it's a great way to add a strap to lesser used guitars in your collection for less.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: