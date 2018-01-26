Hear Eddie Van Halen's Isolated Guitars from "Hot for Teacher"

OK, here's one more isolated guitar recording for you. It's Eddie Van Halen—in all his isolated glory—playing Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher."

“I winged that one,” Eddie told Guitar World several years ago. “If you listen to it, the timing changes in the middle of nowhere.

"We were in a room playing together and I kind of winked at the guys and said, ‘Okay, we’re changing now!’ Because I don’t count, I just follow my feelings. I tend to do a lot of things in threes and fives, instead of fours.

“My weird sense of time just drives my brother Alex nuts because he’s a drummer, so he has to count. But generally he’ll say, ‘Well, Ed, you did it in five again. If that’s the way you want it…’ But that’s not the way I want it, that’s just what feels right to me.”

The guitar solo kicks off at 2:32. Enjoy!

P.S.: For your viewing and/or listening pleasure, we've thrown in a clip of Brad Paisley performing "Hot for Teacher" with 6-year-old drummer Avery Molek. Hey, why not?