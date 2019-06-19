Hear Every Iron Maiden Riff Played in One Epic 155-Song Medley

(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Iron Maiden have been around since 1980, and over the past 39 years they’ve released some 155 songs—from “Prowler” on their 1980 self-titled debut to “Empire of the Clouds” on their latest effort, The Book of Souls.

Naturally, the group has inspired many a guitarist in that time, and you can count Murilo Martins among them. The Brazilian guitarist has expressed his devotion with a video in which he plays the riff to every Iron Maiden song in one amazing medley—performed, no less, in a single take.

Martins explains that he’s had the idea of creating the medley for a long time, noting, “I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I hadn't went through with this idea.”

The video is both a demonstration of Martin’s impressive skills and a testament to the riff-writing talents of Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith.