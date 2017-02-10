Hear Jerry Cantrell’s New Song for ‘John Wick, Chapter 2’

(Image credit: Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images)

Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is streaming “A Job to Do,” his contribution to the soundtrack of John Wick: Chapter 2, starring Keanu Reeves.

Cantrell collaborated on the track with Tyler Bates, who composed the film’s score. The two are friends and neighbors and came up with the song while jamming together.

“I really dug John Wick and have always admired Keanu’s work,” Cantrell says. “When the opportunity arose to create a song for the second film, Tyler Bates and I wrote and recorded ‘A Job to Do,’ a theme song for the character. Can’t wait to see it!”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is out today, February 10. The trailer is below.