“The Metallica guys were the first ones I heard about using those live. I was like, ‘Man, what are you playing through?!’” Jerry Cantrell shares his thoughts on digital modelers – and why he’s “not there yet”

News
By
Contributions from
published

The Alice in Chains icon uses a Kemper while tracking demos, but he’s not ready to take them into the studio – and onto the stage – just yet

Jerry Cantrell performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2024 in Sterling Heights, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Jerry Cantrell may not be completely averse to using digital guitar gear, but as he explains in a new interview with Total Guitar, he’s still not wholly convinced by the wealth of amp modelers that are currently on offer – and doesn’t expect himself to make a permanent switch any time soon.

Behind the scenes, Cantrell has warmly embraced the benefits of digital gear. To track demos, his go-to guitar processor is a Kemper, which he views as “a great tool for not having to carry a bunch of gear around”.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from