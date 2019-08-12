Hear Mark Knopfler's isolated guitar from Sultans of Swing

(Image credit: Waring Abbott/Getty Images)

Sorry for yet another isolated guitar track, but we couldn't let this one go by. You'll agree when you start listening to it.

It's Mark Knopfler's isolated Fender Strat from Dire Straits' 1978 masterpiece, "Sultans of Swing."

“ ‘Sultans of Swing’ was originally written on a National Steel guitar in an open tuning, though I never performed it that way,” Knopfler told Guitar World a long, long time ago.

“I thought it was dull, but as soon as I bought my first Strat in 1977, the whole thing changed, though the lyrics remained the same. It just came alive as soon as I played it on that ’61 Strat—which remained my main guitar for many years and was basically the only thing I played on the first album—and the new chord changes just presented themselves and fell into place.

"It’s really a good example of how the music you make is shaped by what you play it on, and is a lesson for young players. If you feel that you’re not getting enough out of a song, change the instrument—go from an acoustic to an electric or vice versa, or try an open tuning. Do something to shake it up.

"As for the actual solo, it was just more or less what I played every night. It’s just a Fender Twin and the Strat, with its three-way selector switch jammed into a middle position. That gives the song its sound, and I think there were quite a few five-way switches installed as a result of that song.”