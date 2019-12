Below, check out a recently posted (July 18) video of a guy who puts his camera inside his acoustic guitar and plays Metallica’s "Nothing Else Matters."

Like similar videos that show the brilliant shapes, oscillations and motions of strings that are being plucked or strummed, this is a mesmerizing clip.

Sadly, the clip, which was posted by Link-Wall.com, doesn't name the guitarist or tell us which camera or phone he's using.

Anyway, sit back and enjoy this Black Album hit from a whole new angle!