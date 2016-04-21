Hinder Premiere New Acoustic Version of "Wasted Life"

(Image credit: The End Records)

Today, GuitarWorld.com and Hinder have gotten together to premiere a new stripped-down acoustic version of "Wasted Life."

The song is from the band's upcoming six-song acoustic EP, Stripped, which will be released May 13 via The End Records. The EP includes acoustic renditions of five original Hinder songs—including "Wasted Life"—plus an acoustic cover of "Not an Addict," which originally was recorded by K's Choice.

"Wasted Life" is available as an instant-grat track when you preorder the album via iTunes.

Here's what the band is saying about "Wasted Life" and Stripped:

• "'Wasted Life' is one of our favorite tracks off When the Smoke Clears, so it was really cool to get to do a completely different version for the upcoming acoustic EP. We've always said you can tell when a song is well written when you can play it in several different styles and you still love it."

• "We've wanted to do an acoustic EP for a long time since that's how most of our songs start out. It's kind of fun to strip everything away and let our fans hear them in a different way."

• "We are super excited for the upcoming tour. Not only are we going to play everything from the EP, but we'll be combing through our past catalog and playing some songs that wouldn't normally include in a live set.”

For more exclusive "Wasted Life" remarks from Hinder's Cody and Marshal, be sure to check out the bottom video below!

Hinder will embark on their first-ever acoustic tour, with June/July dates throughout the U.S. You can check out all the dates—plus the new EP's complete tracklisting—below. Head here for ticket info.

For more about Hinder, visit hindermusic.com.Stripped is available now for preorder.



Hinder 2016 Acoustic Tour Dates:

06/03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

06/04 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino, Wolf Den (free show)

06/05 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Hall

06/07 – Binghamton, NY – Magic City Music Hall

06/08 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston

06/10 – Marietta, OH – Adelphia Music Hall

06/11 – Traverse City, MI – Ground Zero

06/13 – Cincinnati, OH – 20th Century Theatre

06/14 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

06/16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

06/17 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

06/18 – Springfield, IL – Boondocks Pub

06/20 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

06/21 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

06/22 – Grand Junction, CO – Independence Ballroom

06/24 – Petaluma, CA – Sonoma Marin Fair

06/25 – Reno, NV – Cargo

06/26 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose

06/28 – Modesto, CA – Fat Cat

06/29 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

07/01 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon

07/02 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

07/03 – Phoenix, AZ – MIM Music Theater

07/30 - Van Wert, OH Wetzelland Motorcycle Club

08/12 - Glendive, MT Dawson County Fair

Official Stripped Tracklisting:

01. Not an Addict (Acoustic)

02. Intoxicated (Acoustic)

03. Wasted Life (Acoustic)

04. Hit the Ground (Acoustic)

05. If Only for Tonight (Acoustic)

06. Get Stoned (Acoustic)