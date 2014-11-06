How Playing a Musical Instrument Benefits Your Brain — Video

"Playing music is the brain's equivalent of a full-body workout."

'Nuff said.

Check out this entertaining animated 2014 video posted by TED-Ed — "How Playing an Instrument Benefits Your Brain."

When you listen to music, multiple areas of your brain become engaged and active. What's going on? Anita Collins explains the fireworks that go off in musicians' brains when they play. She also examines some of the long-term positive effects of this mental workout.

The animation is courtesy of Sharon Colman Graham. Enjoy!