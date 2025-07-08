Guitar god Eric Johnson thinks "every guitarist should learn the piano," and with Prime Day discounts on models from Roland, Yamaha, and Casio, it's never been cheaper to learn
Well, it's Amazon Prime Day, and that means the internet is awash with sizeable discounts on everything from TVs and smart devices to clothing, toys, and, of course, musical instruments. Now, while I normally bring you the very best six-string-related bargains, I thought I'd shift gears slightly and present you with some epic savings on pianos, as I strongly believe every musician can benefit from learning the keys, a belief also held by the one and only Eric Johnson.
In a world brimming with guitar legends, there’s one name that frequently pops up among the greats – Eric Johnson. Renowned for his jaw-dropping guitar skills, melodic prowess, and deeply emotive playing, Johnson truly stands as a guitar god. But here’s a fun fact: he’s also a talented pianist!
In a spirited chat with Total Guitar in 2016, Johnson shared some golden wisdom on why every guitarist should dip their toes into the world of piano. He asserts that mastering the basics of this instrument is a game-changer for anyone looking to elevate their guitar skills. "I think understanding the piano really helps,” he explains. “And you don't have to become a great pianist; that’s not really important. A lot of people play just enough piano to write a song or figure out chord changes."
And you know what? He’s right! The piano is an incredible tool for writing and understanding music. Johnson encourages musicians of all kinds to explore piano lessons, not to become virtuosos but to gain invaluable perspective. "When you look at a piano, you can see every note. All 88 keys – the whole spectrum. It’s like laying out a long piece of paper that has all the architectural plans for a building. It’s a great central point and home base for looking at and studying music."
Johnson continues, “You can then transfer that perspective to any instrument. I don’t think too much about practicing scales anymore – I don’t approach things theoretically." Instead, he has trained his ear to recognize scales and simply follows his musical instincts. “If I hear a melody I like, then I’ll work it out.”
With that inspiring insight, we thought it’d be fun to share some of our favorite beginner-friendly pianos to help you embark on this musical adventure. Don’t worry, these recommendations are born from experience. I used to sell pianos and keyboards at a bustling music store, so I’ve curated a list of the very best piano deals from the latest Prime Day sales, aiming to set you on the right path to musical exploration.
At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now, you can save a whopping $100 at Sweetwater.
Yamaha's P-45 was definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market. The latest iteration builds on the previous generation but shrinks the model to an even more compact size, making it more portable.
Roland's FP range is one of our favorites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now, you can save £150
For me, the RP501R is a fantastic home digital that delivers authentic grand piano touch and tone in an affordable, space-efficient cabinet. Save $400 at Guitar Center.
With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.
