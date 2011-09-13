Interview: Kingdom of Sorrow from the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival

Full Metal Jackie, corresponding for Guitar World from the Revolver-sponsored 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, got the chance to catch up with Kingdom of Sorrow and Crowbar guitarist Kirk Windstein for an exclusive interview. You can check it out in the video below.

Kingdom of Sorrow released their sophomore album, Behind the Blackest Tears, last summer on Relapse Records.

For more information on this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, including dates, tickets and exclusive media, click here.