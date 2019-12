ALBUMPressure and Time (Earache)

SOUND California blues-rockers Rival Sons create a swaggering, Wolfmother-meet–Black Crowes sound on their sophomore album. The Sons’ rough-edged rock has even landed them opening slots for such old-school heavies as Judas Priest and Queensrÿche.

KEY TRACK “Pressure and Time”

