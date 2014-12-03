Ionia Premiere “They Look Like Big Strong Hands Don’t They” Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “They Look Like Big Strong Hands Don’t They,” the new music video from New York City's Ionia.

The track is the second single from their latest EP, Captain Humility.

“The song is about fatigue," said the band in a statement. "It's about the moment when pride no longer outweighs desperation, when you need to ask for help from the ones you trust, when your life has become too heavy a burden to bear on your own."

The five members of Ionia are in studio recording now, working on their next EP, Postcards From The Edge: Chapter 1. Delta 32, with Mike Sapone (Brand New, Taking Back Sunday).

Ionia have played Warped Tour, Taste of Chaos, CMJ, Dewey Beach Music Conference and Rockapalooza, and they've opened for We Came As Romans, Close to Home, Puddle of Mudd, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more.

For more about Ionia, visit ioniamusic.com.