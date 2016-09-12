Izzy Stradlin Turned Down Five-Figure-Per-Show Fee for GNR Reunion

(Image credit: Marc S Canter/Getty Images)

Izzy Stradlin reportedly turned down a five-figure fee to appear with Guns N’ Roses at last April’s reunion shows, according to band insider MSL.

Writing on the GN’R Insider website, MSL says Stradlin was offered the fee for each show he would have played with the group.

“We know Izzy was in rehearsals at one point and was negotiating to appear at a few of the April gigs,” MSL writes. “Equal pay was never discussed. A 5-figure fee per cameo is what was being negotiated. But there is a lot of room for negotiation on a 5-figure fee. 10k? 99k?

“Whatever it was, they were far apart and Izzy bailed. He doesn’t need their chump change and they don’t need to throw away a bunch of money on a guy that isn’t gonna sell many tix.”

Axl Rose said in a July interviewed that he was confused about Stradlin’s decision not to join the reunion, noting, “It’s like you could have a conversation and think it’s one way and the next day it’s another way.”

In response, Stradlin posted a September 7 tweet that read, “Bullshit. They didn’t want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along…”

The band’s April dates included their warm-up gig at the Los Angeles Troubadour, a pair of show at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, two dates at Foro Sol in Mexico City and the group’s headlining appearances at Coachella Music Festival. It’s not know which shows Stradlin might have performed at or if he would have joined the group for its 21-city reunion tour, dubbed Not in This Lifetime….According to Billboard, Guns N’ Roses grossed $116.8 million from the North American leg of that tour. The band will hit Latin America this fall, with dates lined up in 11 cities across the continent.