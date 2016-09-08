Izzy Stradlin on GNR Reunion: "They Didn't Want to Split the Loot Equally'

(Image credit: KMazur/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we—and the rest of the world—shared a video featuring a July interview with Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Duff McKagan.

In the clip, which you can check out here, Rose is asked why original Guns N' Roses member Izzy Stradlin wasn't involved with the band's 2016 reunion and subsequent tour.

"I don't really know what to say about Izzy," Rose said about the guitarist. "It's like you could have a conversation and think it's one way and the next day it's another way. And I'm not trying to take any shots at Izzy. It's just his thing is kind of his thing, whatever that is." Rose added, when talking to Brazil's Globo TV, that he wasn't optimistic about Stradlin rejoining his former bandmates.

Well, Stradlin took to his Twitter account yesterday to respond to Rose's comments, writing, "Bullshit. They didn't want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along... ." You can see his tweet below.

Stradlin, who co-founded GNR with Rose in 1985, has kept a low profile over the years, resurfacing every now and then to make a few surprise appearances at GNR shows, as he did in Las Vegas in 2012. His last solo album, 2010's Wave of Heat, featured a guest appearance by McKagan.

GNR's "reunion" lineup tour featured Rose, Slash and McKagan, with the occasional appearance by drummer Steven Adler. All we can say is, stay tuned!