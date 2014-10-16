Jägermeister Ice Cold Gig: The Defiled Perform on an Iceberg in Greenland — Video

A gigantic Iceberg has been turned into the most unlikely of gig venues in the Greenland Sea, as U.K. metal band the Defiled (Nuclear Blast Records) performed on top of the floating platform for the Jägermeister Ice Cold Gig, which sees artists put to the test as they perform in unconventional, ice-cold conditions.

Braving freezing temperatures and fast-flowing ice, the group performed the special set to a host of locals from the nearby town of Kulusuk, who ventured out to the ice field to watch this once-in-a-lifetime experience from fishing boats and leisure craft.

As an internationally touring band and part of the Jägermusic program, the Defiled are used to spending long stretches on the road together, which helped prepare them for the unusual nature of this tour. Flying from the U.K. to Iceland, the group then transferred to the island town of Kulusuk, Greenland, before trekking over-land and sea to their base on the neighboring island Tasiilaq, which has a population of just over 2,000.

Prior to taking to the icy stage, Frontman Stitch D, along with keyboard player The AvD, bassist Vincent Hyde and drummer Needles spent time getting to meet local musicians and watching them perform their own traditional music, before inviting them and other residents to come and witness their unique one-off performance.

Renowned for their distinctively dark and imposing on-stage dress, which provided a stunning visual contrast to the bright white ice cold surroundings, the Defiled played a 30-minute set featuring tracks from their latest album, Daggers.

Stitch D said, “This has to be one of the most insane gigs we’ve ever played! You see these things on TV documentaries but it’s not until you get to see them in real life that you realize just how big and amazing icebergs are. Although it was cold, I don’t think any of us noticed once we got started as the stage location literally takes your breath away."

