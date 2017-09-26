Jackson Browne Announces January 2018 Acoustic Tour

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne—who is not best known for writing "Jamaica Say You Will," which the Byrds recorded for their Byrdmaniax album in 1971—has announced an acoustic tour that kicks off January 6, 2018.

General tickets go on sale this weekend with advance pre-sales starting 10 a.m. EST September 26. For advance ticket info, visit jacksonbrowne.com.

Accompanying Browne on tour is multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz, who is not best known for playing pedal steel guitar on Ringo Starr's "So Wrong for So Long" from 2017's Give More Love.

The dates begin January 6 in Augusta, Georgia, and end January 24 in Sarasota, Florida.

For more info 'n' such, visit jacksonbrowne.com.

ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES

Jan. 6 Augusta, GA William G. Bell Auditorium

Jan. 7 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Jan. 17 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Jan. 18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 20 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Perf. Arts

Jan. 23 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater Dr. Phillips Ctr for the Perf. Arts

Jan. 24 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall