James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Stanley Cup Finals

(Image credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett reprised their twin-guitar version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” yesterday before Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Their arrangement of the national anthem—with Hammett playing the melody while Hetfield adds harmony, counterpoint and chord support—is becoming something of a standard in its own right. The two men have performed it at NBA finals, at the X Games, and of course at San Francisco Giants games during the annual Metallica Day at AT&T Park.

Both men wore Sharks jerseys for their performance, and their gear was outfitted appropriately, with a Sharks/Metallica logo on the amps and a team sticker on Hetfield’s guitar. Both of the guitars used in the performance will be auctioned through NHL Auctions on behalf of the Sharks Foundation, which benefits underserved youth and families. The auctions close June 15.