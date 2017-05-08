What Kind of "Guitar Store Guitarist" Are You?

In his latest video, "Every Guitar Store Guitarist," online guitar guy Jared Dines imitates a slew of typical "guitar store guitarists."

Maybe some of them will sound familiar to you; maybe you actually are one of these guitarists!

There's the know-it-all, the question guy, the "watch me shred" guy, the shy beginner, the pick thief, the crowd pleaser, the time waster, the dude with no respect and, well, so many more.

Dines shot this clip at The Guitar Store in Seattle, which—I'm just sayin'—seems to have a nice selection of gear.