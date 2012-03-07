Hear It Now: Jeff Allegue's Acoustic Reworking of the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows"

ALBUMThe Lovely Savages (self-released)

SOUND Founding Trans-Siberian Orchestra multi-instrumentalist Jeff Allegue drops the holiday rock routine for acoustic guitar instrumentals on his newest solo release, The Lovely Savages. As well as unveiling some original compositions, Allegue successfully reworks an eclectic mix of covers, including the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” and Steve Howe’s “Mood for a Day.”

KEY TRACKS “Eleanor Rigby,” "God Only Knows"