“The Beach Boys are massively important in the evolution of guitar sound”: Josh Scott, Robert Keeley and Chris Benson have built exclusive effects units inspired by the Beach Boys’ studio tones

By
published

The Sweetwater-exclusive line sees some of the biggest names in pedals attempt to recreate the Beach Boys' most iconic studio sounds

The Beach Boys Studio Effects Collection
(Image credit: Beach Boys / Sweetwater)

Sweetwater has announced The Beach Boys Studio Effects collection, which sees the retailer team-up with the band and the brains behind Benson Amps, Keeley Effects and JHS Pedals on a range of guitar gear inspired by the Beach Boys’ landmark studio sounds.

The news comes ahead of Disney+’s new documentary, The Beach Boys, which is set to debut on May 24.

