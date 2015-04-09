Danny Masterson and Adam Busch Perform The Beach Boys' "Be True to Your School" at Brian Fest — Video

Below, check out a video of actors Adam Busch (Men at Work, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Danny Masterson (Men at Work, That '70s Show) performing the Beach Boys' "Be True to Your School" at Brian Fest.

The event, which was billed as "A Night to Celebrate the Music of Brian Wilson," took place March 30 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Note that the song starts around the 50-second mark in the video.

Besides Busch, Masterson and Masterson's Gretsch guitar, Brian Fest featured appearances by Al Jardine of the Beach Boys—who was interviewed for the upcoming June 2015 issue of Guitar World—Ann Wilson of Heart, Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, Boz Scaggs, Doyle Bramhall II, Wilson Phillips and more—not to mention a special appearance by Wilson himself.

Wilson and Jardine, who shared six-string duties with Beach Boys lead guitarist Carl Wilson until Carl’s death in 1998, will hook up for Wilson's No Pier Pressure Tour, a summer U.S. trek that also features former Beach Boys guitarist Blondie Chapman.

Jardine and Chaplin also appear on Wilson's new studio album, No Pier Pressure, which was released April 7 through Capitol Records, the Beach Boys' original label. The album also features guitar work by David Marks, another Beach Boy.

For more information about Wilson's new album and tour, visit brianwilson.com. For more about DJ Mom Jeans (also known as Danny Masterson), visit djmomjeans.com. For more about Brian Fest, head here.

Brian Wilson's No Pier Pressure Tour:

JUNE

18 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

19 San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

20 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

23 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

24 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

27 Nashville, TN Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater

29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

30 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

JULY

1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

2 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

4 Toronto, ON Sony Center (Brian Wilson and band only / Rodriguez will not appear)

5 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

6 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

8 Denver, CO 1STBANK Center

10 Las Vegas, NV Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

12 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium