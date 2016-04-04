Jeff Beck Announces New Studio Album, Additional U.S. Tour Dates

It looks like Jeff Beck will have a very busy summer.

This morning, the guitarist announced a new studio album, which will be released July 15. The disc, which is still untitled (at least as far as we know), is the followup to 2010's Emotion & Commotion.

He's also announced serveral additional U.S. tour dates—co-headlining with Buddy Guy—all of which you can check out below.

The guitarist also will publish his first book, which will focus on his twin inspirations—hot rodding and guitars—on July 12. The London-based Genesis Publishing Group will release BECK01 as a “signed, limited-edition” book.

“Right from the beginning, I've tried to do something with anything I've got hold of," Beck said. "At age 13, I built two or three of my own guitars. I painted the frets on. It was fun just to look at it and hold it… I knew where I was headed.”

BECK01 is hand-bound in leather and aluminum with every book numbered and signed by Beck. His handpicked selection of more than 400 rare and unseen photos and items of memorabilia is narrated with an original manuscript of nearly 20,000 words. Included is an eloquent forward by John McLaughlin that begins, “Jeff Beck is my all-time favourite guitarist, what do I say after that?”

For more about the book, visit jeffbeckbook.com.

OK—about those new tour dates: As was previously announced, the Beck and Guy will begin their joint tour July 19 in Port Chester, New York, before heading to New York City. The tour will make a stop at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, July 31, before heading to Nashville and then making the trek west to Los Angeles. As was previously announced, Beck and Guy will appear at the Hollywood Bowl August 10.

Jeff Beck Summer Tour w/Buddy Guy (*except where noted below):

July 19 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

July 20 Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY

July 22 Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT *

July 23 Borgata Spa & Resort Even Center Atlantic City, NJ

July 24 Sands Bethlehem Event Center Bethlehem, PA *

July 26 PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

July 27 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

July 29 Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center Canandaigua, NY

July 30 Meadow Brook Rochester Hills, MI

July 31 Ravinia Festival Highland Park, IL

August 3 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN

August 10 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

New Dates not yet announced

August 5 Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO

August 7 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO

August 11 Chumash Casino Santa Ynez, CA *

August 12 Pala Casino Pala, CA

August 14 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA *

August 16 Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

August 17 Wells Fargo Center for the Arts Santa Rosa, CA *

August 18 Jackson Rancheria Casino Hotel Jackson, CA

August 20 Maryhill Winery Goldendale, WA

August 21 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater Seattle, WA *

More dates TBA.

*Jeff Beck ONLY on these dates

**All dates on sale Friday, April 8 with the following exceptions: Kansas City: On sale 4/16 | Seattle, WA: On sale 4/22 | Saratoga, CA: On sale TBA